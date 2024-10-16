Sunpointe LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 151,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $170.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,564. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

