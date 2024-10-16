Sunpointe LLC Acquires 4,223 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,658 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 468,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,290 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. 91,750 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.