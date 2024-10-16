Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $776.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,097,000 after buying an additional 611,452 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $30,783,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 591,514 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

