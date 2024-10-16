Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.04.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$52.78 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.2557377 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.