Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 6.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $70,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,543,000 after acquiring an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 442,197 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,703,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,042,000 after purchasing an additional 407,913 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,492,000 after purchasing an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,601,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,167,000 after buying an additional 1,049,244 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $58.51.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

