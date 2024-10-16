Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,595 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 2.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,259,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $13,164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.20.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

Sun Communities stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 152,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.