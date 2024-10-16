Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.03. 1,077,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,723,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.94 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.