Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 12,150 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.31. 320,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.