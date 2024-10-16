Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.96 on Wednesday, hitting $608.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.08 and a 200-day moving average of $627.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

