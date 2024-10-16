Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $9.44 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 57,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.20. 952,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,786,503. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

