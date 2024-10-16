Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Workday by 17,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.35. 185,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,347. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.34 and its 200-day moving average is $238.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

