Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $358.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $255.22 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The company has a market capitalization of $136.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

