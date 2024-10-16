Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $46,884.88 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.21 or 0.03890618 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00041919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

