StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.