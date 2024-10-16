Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.