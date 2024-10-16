Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 993 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 79.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday Trading Up 1.0 %

WDAY stock opened at $244.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.