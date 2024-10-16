Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

