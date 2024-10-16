Stifel Nicolaus Raises ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $167.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Get ITT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Covea Finance raised its holdings in ITT by 18.7% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 254,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ITT by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.