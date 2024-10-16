Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Trading Up 12.6% – Time to Buy?

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.90 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.20). Approximately 481,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 113,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.68 ($0.18).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Steppe Cement news, insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 125,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($21,219.64). Corporate insiders own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.