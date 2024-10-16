Stephen Daintith Buys 39 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith bought 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.07).

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocado Group alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Daintith acquired 45 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.95 ($194.50).

On Thursday, August 15th, Stephen Daintith bought 46 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.02).

Ocado Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,421.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 366.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 278.17 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 798.80 ($10.43).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.06) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ocado Group

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.