Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 34,941.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,033.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $257,234.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,248 over the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.2 %

SCS opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCS. Noble Financial began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

