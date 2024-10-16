State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands Sells 734,116 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands lowered its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,116 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,973.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

