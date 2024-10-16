Stage Harbor Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $387.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

