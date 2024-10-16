Stage Harbor Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $490.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

