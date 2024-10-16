Stage Harbor Financial LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

