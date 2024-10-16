Stage Harbor Financial LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

