Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 2,872 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

