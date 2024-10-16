Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 42,438 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,438 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.