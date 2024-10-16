Stableford Capital II LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

