Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 1,588 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

