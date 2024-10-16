S&T Bancorp (STBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.79. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STBA

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.