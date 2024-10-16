S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.79. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 119.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

