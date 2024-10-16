SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $76.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

