Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPXSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 4.6 %
SPXSY stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
