SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Holdings Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

XAR stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $111.86 and a 12-month high of $161.42.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

