SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Boosted by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

