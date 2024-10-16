SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $84,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,793. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

