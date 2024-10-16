SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 140.1% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 157,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 534,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

