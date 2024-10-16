SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,598,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after buying an additional 3,762,442 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 830,796 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. 3,339,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,372. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

