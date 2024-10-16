SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Trimmed by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.