SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.66 and last traded at $205.66, with a volume of 1185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.59.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $866.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

