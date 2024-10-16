SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Cut by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $177.54 and a 1-year high of $247.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.