SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $427.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $431.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

