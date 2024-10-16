SPACE ID (ID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.26 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $286.19 million and approximately $22.26 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,334,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,697,959 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 747,805,027.5688851 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.38929223 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $20,379,065.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

