Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.64, but opened at $113.64. Southern Copper shares last traded at $116.96, with a volume of 142,861 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.73%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

