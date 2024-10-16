SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.30. 7,779,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,379,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $102,597.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,909.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $102,597.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 865,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,909.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,266.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.