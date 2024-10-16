Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Sophos Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.53.

About Sophos Group

(Get Free Report)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.