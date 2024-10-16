Sono-Tek’s (SOTK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 123.71% from the stock’s current price.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOTK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.