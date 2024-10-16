Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

