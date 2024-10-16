SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 8.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.77. 40,934,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 45,294,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

